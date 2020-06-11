Enterprise Police detectives recovered 60 grams of cocaine while apprehending a fugitive with the U.S. Marshals Service's help on Wednesday.

Alexander Russaw, 39, was arrested on outstanding warrants for second-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping. During the arrest, EPD found cocaine in a vehicle Russaw and another individual were occupying in the 100 block of Plaza Drive in Enterprise.

Russaw, an Enterprise resident, and 39-year-old Natasha Threatt, of Daleville, now face drug trafficking charges.

They were both transported to the Coffee County Jail.

