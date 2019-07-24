An officer shopping at a local Winn Dixie recognized a fugitive wanted in New York and took him into custody after a brief struggle.
Terry Lee Kendall Jr., 28, of Jamestown, New York, was arrested July 23, and is charged with second-degree assault.
“A member of our U.S. Marshals Task Force recognized Mr. Kendall while both individuals were inside the Winn Dixie located on Westgate Parkway Tuesday,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “As the officer approached Kendall, Kendall assaulted the officer by kicking the officer in the head.”
The officer received minor injuries.
Kendall is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond on the second-degree assault charge and is held without bond on New York’s charge of fugitive from justice.
