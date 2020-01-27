GRAND RIDGE, Florida – Jackson County Sheriff deputies respond to a trespassing call Saturday, discovering a fugitive hiding under a homeowner’s bed to elude officers.
William Nichols was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary and resisting arrest without violence.
Deputies responded to a fugitive from justice trespassing call Saturday at 4:30 p.m. As deputies responded to a residence located on Brushy Pond Road in Grand Ridge, Florida, deputies were notified Nichols had fled the scene on foot.
Investigators believe Nichols left the area once he became aware law enforcement had been notified. He had active warrants out of Jackson, Gadsden, and Leon counties in Florida.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, additional law enforcement and K-9 teams were assisted in locating Nichols. Nichols was eventually tracked to a residence on Hwy. 69. Upon arrival of the homeowner he was located hiding under a bed in a spare bedroom.
Nichols was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
