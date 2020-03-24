Geneva County has joined state and federal governments in declaring an emergency due to the COVID-19. In order to combat the spread of the virus the Geneva County Commission closed all county offices to the public through April 5.
According to Geneva County Probate Judge Toby Seay, all employees will continue to work, however business will be conducted online or by phone.
To renew tags online, mail and by phone:
Online renewals» Geneva County residents can renew their tag online at www.genevacountyal.gov under departments select the probate tab, then the tag renewal icon.
Mail renewals» Renewals may be mailed to P.O. Box 430 Geneva, AL 36340.
Phone renewals» Residents wishing to renew by phone, may do so by calling 334-684-5644 or 334-684-5645, 334-684-5643 or 334-684-5642.
If paying online and you do not have your mail-in card for your record number, contact the Geneva County Probate Office and a staff member will assist you. If paying by phone, residents will need to provide a debit/credit card for payment. The $5 tag mail-in fee is being waived until April 30. No penalties for March renewals until after April 15.
Seay said all in-person court proceedings through April 16, with the exception of procedures related to emergency mental health orders, proceedings related to protection of the elderly or vulnerable persons are canceled until further notice.
For the latest information available on COVID-19 visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
