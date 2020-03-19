The Geneva County Jail is closed to visitors until further notice.
“Canceling jail visitation is a must at this time,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said. “We have to be cautious in allowing visitors inside the jail. The way our jail is set up at this time is, we can’t provide social distancing or prevent visitors from coming in contact with others while in the main hall. We can’t determine who may or may not have come in contact with someone with the virus, and we don’t need any employees or any inmates to come in contact with anyone who may have the virus or be a carrier of the virus.”
Helms hopes the additional measures will address the safety of inmates, deputies, and investigators during concern of a coronavirus outbreak at the county jail.
“We are screening all sheriff office employees,” Helms said. “When anyone comes in the jail, the deputy, inmate, or a law enforcement officer from another county is screened, temperature is checked, and additional safety questions are asked for everyone’s safety. We are also cleaning the jail and the sheriff’s office multiple times a day. The jail is roughly cleaned every two to three hours.”
“I want the citizens to know we are going to do our job no matter what,” Helms said.
Helms reminds inmate family members that money can still be added to an inmate’s account by coming to the back door and that payment will be placed on the books for the inmate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.