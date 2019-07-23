A Geneva County man faces abuse charges after police say he beat his father last week causing severe trauma.
Daniel Jones, 31, of Chancellor, was arrested and charged with second-degree elderly abuse.
Jones’ father, Kenneth Jones, recently placed a protection order against his son prior to the beating, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said.
“This is not the first time we have responded to domestic issues involving Daniel abusing his father,” Helms said. “Daniel has a lengthy history with law enforcement, and actually he pleaded guilty to the last time he was charged with domestic violence.”
Helms said the beating occurred Thursday, July 18, and the victim suffered several bruises, a bone fracture around the eye area, and swelling on the brain.
A portion of the victim’s skull has been removed due to swelling on the brain, Helms said.
Jones is in the Geneva County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.