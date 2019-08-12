The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to shots fired into an occupied vehicle Friday night.
Allen Carlisle, 40, of Geneva County, was arrested and is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, Carlisle fired a gun at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute near the Malvern area.
“A call came through dispatch roughly at 6:30 p.m. Friday,” Helms said. “Once the call came in, it was unclear if the victim had been shot, but actually, she was not shot. She suffered minor injuries from glass being shattered when the vehicle’s window was shot out.”
The shooting occurred in the Malvern area, but the victim reported the incident once she traveled to the area of Geneva County Road 70.
“The couple was having a dispute and the boyfriend wanted the victim to leave,” Helms said. “The female victim had no problem with leaving the home, but she was going to take the boyfriend’s vehicle. The boyfriend did not want her to take his vehicle, so he shot at the vehicle in attempt to get the female out of the vehicle.”
Deputies have responded to domestic calls involving the couple before, Helms said.
No bond amount has been set at this time.
