A Geneva County man is behind bars after police say he shot a woman.
Billy Wayne Coffey of Geneva County was arrested Sunday, Aug. 4, and is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms stated Coffey took matters into his own hands when he shot at a vehicle he believed was being occupied by two males who knocked on the door of his residence.
“Early Sunday morning, two males allegedly knocked on the door to Mr. Coffey’s residence and left,” Helms said. “The two males allegedly fled the scene and jumped into a vehicle. With the road having only having one entrance, he believed the car he shot at contained the two males who previously knocked on his door. He was completely wrong in several ways. Coffey exited his residence armed with a firearm and allegedly fired a warning shot into the air. He then entered the roadway and attempted to block the vehicle he believed the two males were inside of. The vehicle was able to maneuver around the suspect, when the suspect fired a shot at the vehicle. The bullet traveled through the vehicle, striking a female victim in the back of the head.”
Helms stated the woman who was shot was leaving another residence in the area and had no connection to the two males who allegedly knocked on Coffey’s door.
The victim was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center and later transported to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida.
“People need to remember, before you grab a gun to use deadly force, Alabama law states clearly, in order to use that gun, that individual need to be in immediate danger,” Helms said. “This victim had no idea what was going on. She was just shot in the back of the head for no reason.”
No bond information is available at this time.
