BONIFAY, Florida – A Geneva man is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine while being parked at a Holmes County Florida recreational boat ramp on Florida Highway 2.

Daniel Stalnaker, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy encountered Stalnaker during routine patrol of the area.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said Stalnaker was sitting in parked vehicle with an expired license plate. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle resulting in the discovery of two used syringes and two small baggies containing methamphetamine.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments