BONIFAY, Florida – A Geneva man is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine while being parked at a Holmes County Florida recreational boat ramp on Florida Highway 2.
Daniel Stalnaker, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy encountered Stalnaker during routine patrol of the area.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said Stalnaker was sitting in parked vehicle with an expired license plate. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle resulting in the discovery of two used syringes and two small baggies containing methamphetamine.
