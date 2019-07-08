A Samson man was arrested after law enforcement say he robbed a convenience store in Geneva County, Saturday.

James Langston, 50, was arrested Sunday, and charged with third-degree burglary, and second-degree theft of property.

Langston was identified as a person of interest in Saturday’s robbery that occurred at Wilson’s Store located on Alabama Highway 52 West, said Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Following the alleged robbery, Langston traveled to a Dothan motel where Houston County Sheriff deputies took him into custody.

Langston has a criminal history, having been released from jail within the last few weeks, Helms said.

Langston is currently in the Geneva County Jail awaiting his first-appearance hearing.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments