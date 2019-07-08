A Samson man was arrested after law enforcement say he robbed a convenience store in Geneva County, Saturday.
James Langston, 50, was arrested Sunday, and charged with third-degree burglary, and second-degree theft of property.
Langston was identified as a person of interest in Saturday’s robbery that occurred at Wilson’s Store located on Alabama Highway 52 West, said Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.
Following the alleged robbery, Langston traveled to a Dothan motel where Houston County Sheriff deputies took him into custody.
Langston has a criminal history, having been released from jail within the last few weeks, Helms said.
Langston is currently in the Geneva County Jail awaiting his first-appearance hearing.
