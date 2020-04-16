Last Friday, Geneva residents and members of the Geneva Police Department heard that Capt. Ricky Morgan had died from health complications.
Morgan retired in June as captain over investigations with the Geneva Police Department.
“When I heard the news Friday, my heart broke and my heart is still breaking,” said Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons. “The community has lost a good man, a caring man, and a good law enforcement officer. I had to say goodbye to my brother. To me, he was like my brother. I have worked with him for almost my entire career. He is missed and he will always be missed.”
According to Clemmons, during Morgan’s career with the Geneva Police Department the entire community was touched in some way. During his retirement party, hundreds showed up to show their love and support to Morgan, he said.
“When it came to dealing with cases, he was top-notch,” Clemmons said. “He was dedicated in solving crimes and protecting the victims. When it came to forming a bond with the students, he was known for that. The students loved him, and he did them as well. He was always reaching out to the children in an effort of making a positive impact in their lives. Whether on the ball fields or in town, he was encouraging students.”
Morgan was born on Feb.1, 1971, in Opp. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was very devoted to the people of Geneva, not only as a peace officer and protector, but also to his Geneva Panthers and sports family. He was involved with his community and the citizens he served. Morgan was a devoted Auburn Tigers fan.
Morgan is survived by one son, Zack Morgan and his wife Taylor, of Dothan; one daughter, Gracie Morgan of Geneva; a grandson, Tate Stephen Morgan of Dothan; mother, Gail Morgan of Geneva; one sister, Angela Miller and her husband Roland of Geneva; one niece and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Stephen Morgan.
