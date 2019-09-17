Geneva police are searching for a suspect in Monday’s burglary at the River City Pawn.
The suspect broke into the back of the pawn shop using a power saw to cut through sheetrock, police said. Once the sheetrock was cut, the suspect kicked in the area making entry into the pawn shop.
Geneva Police Department received a call from the alarm company after the suspect triggered the alarm by setting off motion detectors. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.
Police say the suspect stole roughly $2,500 worth of merchandise, including at least one long rifle gun.
Investigators are still trying to identify what was taken from the pawn shop.
Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 334-684-2777.
