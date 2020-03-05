SLOCOMB – Although officials believe the the death of a Dothan man following a standoff with law enforcement here Wednesday afternoon was accidental, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said due to what happened at the end of the incident, "we will never know."
According to Helms, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a domestic issue on Green Road near Slocomb Wednesday afternoon in reference to a male suspect trying to abduct a female victim by gunpoint.
“When law enforcement arrived, the victim was outside the home and safe,” Helms said. “However, the suspect was still at the home holding a firearm to his throat.”
Helms said the standoff with the suspect continued for 25 to 30 minutes.
“When we first arrived, the suspect was extremely hyper, and after law enforcement began talking with the suspect, he did eventually calm down,” Helms said.
As the suspect began to calm down, Helms believes he had intentions of surrendering. But Helms will never know.
“From the time we arrived, until just before the suspect was dead, his attitude had changed. He was having conversations with law enforcement, and I just believe he was possibly going to surrender. But, he tripped, gun went off, and the suspect was dead," the sheriff said Thursday.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Helms confirmed the suspect was on probation, but no information is available regarding the suspect's probation.
While having conversations with officers on the scene, the suspect asked for his probation officer in Dothan to be contacted, Helms said.
