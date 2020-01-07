A Georgia duo’s alleged crimes were thwarted Monday when a local business assisted police by distracting the suspects until officers arrived.
Demetrius Juwon Huff, 33, of Union City, Georgia, and John Cornelius Evans, 40, of Fairvern, Georgia, were arrested Monday and charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree attempted theft of property.
Police credit the arrests to the quick thinking of employees with JM Electric.
“Mr. Evans and Mr. Huff used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $4,800 worth of tractor tires from Jim Whaley Tires,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The two men then attempted to purchase $5,000 worth of wire from JM Electric Supply. However, after employees verified the card and determined the card to be stolen, the employees delayed the two suspects order until law enforcement arrived.”
According to Magill, the suspects also face charges in Georgia for similar crimes.
Evans and Huff are booked in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
