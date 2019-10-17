Girlfriend says she was shooting at a raccoon when boyfriend got shot – police disagree

A Dothan woman, who first told police Thursday afternoon she was shooting at a rabid raccoon, will be facing first-degree domestic dispute charges after she allegedly shot her boyfriend and also wounded herself during the incident, police said.
Police responded to an accidental shooting call just before 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Court, which located in the Chapelwood subdivision.
"Investigators were called to the scene and it was determined it was not an accidental shooting," said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
“The suspect told officers she was shooting at a rabid raccoon in the home, when she accidentally shot her boyfriend and a bullet ricocheted and struck her in the leg. During the investigation, it was determined she shot her boyfriend during a dispute, and we are currently investigating the possibility of her suffering a self-inflicted wound.”
Thursday evening police had not released the woman's name. Magill said once the suspect is released from a local hospital, she will be transported to jail and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
The victim, who was not identified, was also treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
