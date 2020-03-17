A Dothan woman was arrested Monday after allegedly beating her boyfriend in the head with a can of mace before spraying him with it.

Tamara Yevette Miller is charged with criminal misuse of a defensive spray, which is a felony.

Police responded to a domestic violence call Monday in the 2600 block of Denton Road.

“Once officers arrived on scene, the victim was interviewed,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “It was determined during the investigation Ms. Miller struck her boyfriend in the head multiple times with a can of defensive spray, before she turned to spraying her boyfriend with the spray.”

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Miller is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

