A GoFundMe account set up to assist Ozark police officer Samuel Yoh, who was shot Thursday night and remains in critical condition in a Dothan hospital, continued receive funding Monday.
According to the GoFundMe account a goal of $20,000 has been set. As of early Monday evening $16,480 had been raised.
Yoh was on patrol when he answered a call about a possible suicidal person. As Yoh came to the 100 block of Briar Hill Court, he saw a man carrying a rifle and got out of his patrol vehicle.
The man immediately opened fire on Yoh, shooting him in the facial area and striking his cruiser multiple times. At the same time, additional officers were arriving at the scene.
Even after being shot in the face, Yoh was able to return fire along with the other officers, killing the 23-year-old gunman, later identified as Bradley Cutchens.
Yoh was transported to a local hospital before being transported to Southeast Health, where he remains in critical condition.
He has served as a law enforcement officer for 18 years. He joined the Ozark Police Department in March 2019. Yoh and his wife, Missy, have a blended family with three children ages 11, 13 and 15. They are expecting a baby girl in February.
Funds raised through the GoFundMe account will go towards medical and family support for Yoh.
To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/officer-yoh.
