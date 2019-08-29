Charged with harassment, Gordon mayor Shana Ray is out of jail on a $300 bond.

Ray was arrested Wednesday and charged with harassment. She was processed at the Houston County Jail and posted bond three hours later.

According to the arrest warrant, Ray trespassed on property occupied by a Gordon resident and allegedly directed abusive language and gestures in a belligerent manner toward the resident.

Ray was taken into custody by a Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy and transported to jail.

Ray, who had served as mayor pro-tem, became mayor after the January conviction of former Gordon mayor Elbert Melton on voter fraud charges. While serving as mayor pro-tem in October 2018, Ray was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge and is slated for trial Oct. 9.

Ray told the Dothan Eagle during a previous interview she had proof to show she was not trespassing.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments