A Houston County grand jury recently indicted Jeremy Jermain Jones of Dothan on multiple charges including murder, robbery, and attempted kidnapping.
Jeremy Jermain Jones, 38, was arrested in February and charged with murder, eight counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and attempted kidnapping.
The alleged crime spree began Monday, Feb. 25, around 4:30 p.m., when police say Jones had an altercation with another person on North Alice Street.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said that during the physical altercation on Alice Street, Jones stole a white Hyundai vehicle and shots were fired, and Jones fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. Jones then traveled to Kinsey where he robbed and kidnapped a victim by gunpoint. He drove the victim from Kinsey to Fairfield Circle, where he dropped the victim off.
Jones then allegedly approached an elderly couple, brandished a weapon, and demanded the couple’s vehicle, but the couple was able to get away. Jones then traveled to a storage building facility located on Murray Road, where he approached another male demanding his vehicle, Parrish said, adding that Jones left the white Hyundai on Murray Road, and left in his second stolen vehicle, a gray Kia Sorrento.
Parrish said Jones then traveled to Twitchell Road where he approached a man checking his mail and demanded his wallet. He then attempted to kidnap a jogger at gunpoint in the 4000 block of Ross Clark Circle. The jogger refused and the suspect fled.
“Officers spotted the stolen vehicle driven by Jones roughly at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 and as officers attempted to stop Jones, he fled,” Parrish said.
“At Burdeshaw Street and the Ross Clark Circle is where Jones crossed over, driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road, hitting a couples’ vehicle, killing the husband, and injuring his wife.” Paul Roberts, 64, of Houston County, died in the crash.
Parrish said the impact of the wreck did not stop Jones, who he said “was driven to get away.”
Following the accident that killed Roberts, Jones tried to carjack two different individuals.
A tentative jury trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.