A Houston County grand jury returned an indictment on a lesser charge of manslaughter for a Dothan woman charged with murder in the death of her infant child.
Ericka Lee Dabney, 26, was to face trial in May on charges of murder and chemical endangerment, but Houston County Judge Todd Derrick remanded the murder case back to the grand jury to correct the indictment at the request of prosecutors.
Dabney is also charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Her jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 4.
In its original indictment, the grand jury found that Dabney, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to a person other than herself, and thereby caused the death of her four-month old infant child by co-sleeping with the infant while under the influence of multiple non-prescription controlled substances.
Dabney was arrested after Dothan police received a toxicology report, said Dothan Lt. Lynn Watkins.
“During our investigation, it was revealed Dabney had multiple drugs in her system while being the sole caregiver for the child. The intoxicants found in Dabney created a grave risk of death to the infant,” Watkins said. “It was also determined Dabney violated a safe plan put in place by the Department of Human Resources. The plan stated the Dabney had to be supervised when in the company of her three children. On Aug. 16, the day of the infant’s death, the mother was found alone with the child. Dabney’s other two children have been placed with their respective biological fathers.”
According to police, Dabney tested positive for amphetamines, opiates, and benzodiazepines for which she had no prescription when she gave birth to the child. At birth, the child also tested positive for amphetamines. After the test results came back positive for the infant, DHR implemented the safety plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.