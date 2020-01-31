A Houston County grand jury will hear the arson case involving a homeless Dothan man charged in November fire that destroyed the former Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream building.
Court documents show that District Judge Benjamin Lewis waived the case against Richard Snodgrass to a grand jury due to time lapsed for a preliminary hearing.
The grand jury will determine if enough evidence exists to indict or no-bill Snodgrass on the current arson charge.
Snodgrass was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with first-degree arson. Before his November arrest, Snodgrass was recently released from prison for serving time on two prior arson charges.
Multiple fire units responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze by using a defensive firefighting method for several hours Thursday, Nov. 21.
According to police, before the fire started law enforcement rousted two vagrants who had been occupying the property.
After the blaze was controlled, investigators began searching the site, which has been used as unauthorized shelter by homeless people.
Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream was founded by J.W. Parkman in the early 1900s and served Dothan and surrounding areas, later expanding its milk and ice cream sales to seven other states.
The plant has been vacant since it closed in the 1980s. It was recently bought by the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for $55,000.
