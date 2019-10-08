A Houston County grand jury will consider the arson and burglary charges faced by a Dothan man accused in area burglaries.
Jeffery Bruce Wilson, 30, of Dothan was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree arson.
According to court documents, Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis waived Wilson’s case to a grand jury, which will determine if enough evidence exists to indict Wilson for burglary and arson.
Dothan Police charged Wilson with third-degree burglary and second-degree arson, a result of his allegedly torching a recreational vehicle camper at 5081 Third Ave. in Dothan. Officers were attempting to apprehend Wilson on Sept. 17 on burglary charges when he ran inside his RV. A short time later, Wilson ran out of the RV, which went up in flames, police said. The RV is destroyed.
Wilson was also identified as the suspect who allegedly burglarized the River City Pawn Shop in Geneva over the weekend. Geneva police have pending charges for Wilson in that case.
Geneva police say Wilson broke into the back of the pawn shop using a power saw to cut through sheetrock, and then kicked in the area making entry into the pawn shop.
Police believe Wilson is the suspect in the Sept. 6 burglary at the Outpost Gun Shop in Dothan.
