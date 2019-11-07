A Dale County grand jury will consider the latest court case against the owner of an Ozark laboratory accused of providing fraudulent screening results.
Brandy Murrah, 36, of Clopton, was arrested on two misdemeanor forgery counts in Ozark on May 10. She was rearrested on 15 additional charges, last month. She faces a felony charge of first-degree perjury and 14 counts of fourth-degree forgery, which is a misdemeanor. Murrah owns A&J Lab Collections. Her company provided drug-screen reports and paternity-test results to the Dale County Department of Human Resources.
According to court documents, Dale County Judge Stanley Garner Jr. issued an order waiving Murrah’s preliminary hearing to a grand jury.
Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams previously told the Dothan Eagle that the investigation could provide evidence that parents were denied custody of their children in Dale County due to falsified drug-screen results.
Adams stated he had no idea how many people did not get their children back because of Murrah’s alleged fraudulent reports. He also believes all cases affected by her alleged actions should be redone in order to be fair.
“We are looking forward to going to court, and I believe a lot of information will come out during court,” said defense attorney David Harrison.
Murrah also faces an active lawsuit filed in Henry County.
The lawsuit was filed just days after Murrah’s first arrest in Dale County. Plaintiffs Amy Farver and Tiffany Long claim Murrah collected specimens from them and purported to perform testing on the specimens.
According to the suit, A&J reported to Dale County DHR that the specimens tested positive for illegal drugs, although the plaintiffs claim they had not used illegal drugs and none were present in their bloodstream or urine specimen when tested.
The suit seeks class-action status, meaning it seeks to represent “all persons who have submitted urine, blood, hair or other biological specimens to the defendants for testing, with said testing being performed incorrectly, reported incorrectly, or not performed or reported at all.”
The suit states the defendants suffered loss of reputation, loss of custody/visitation, loss of freedom, loss of time spent attending to DHR matters, loss of money in the form of attorney fees, court costs, fines and other related expenses, and mental and emotional distress.
The suit was filed by the firm of M. Adam Jones and Associates of Dothan.
