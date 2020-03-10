OZARK - A Dale County judge sent the case against an Ozark man charged with the 1990 murder of Tracy Harris to a grand jury.
The grand jury is scheduled to hear the case against Jeff Beasley, 54, of Ozark, on March 17. Beasley was arrested in January and charged with murder after his ex-wife told Ozark police and the Dale County District Attorney’s Office Beasley killed Harris.
Beasley’s January arrest came just days before Harris’ husband Carl Harris was to stand trial for her murder.
Police arrested Harris in September 2016 in South Carolina, where he had been living for two months, after Ozark police reopened the investigation into the death of Tracy Harris, who had initially been reported missing. Charges against Harris were dropped.
Ozark police Chief Marlos Walker confirmed Beasley lived in Ozark at the time of the murder, and still resided in Ozark at the time he was arrested. According to court records, Beasley pleaded guilty in 1991 to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to 15 years. The amount of time Beasley served from the burglary sentence is unknown.
Tracy Harris went missing March 7, 1990. Her body was discovered March 14, 1990, in the Choctawhatchee River off County Road 20.
An autopsy determined that she died by drowning, and that there was water and sand found in her lungs. It also noted bruising on the side of her neck consistent with strangulation.
