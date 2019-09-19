A Houston County grand jury will consider the cases against the parents of a 2-year-old child found dead inside a parked car at a Dothan home while they were allegedly under the influence of intoxicants.
Robert Patrick King, 36, and Melinda King, 37, both of Dothan, face manslaughter charges in the death of their son, Castiel King.
According to court documents, defense attorney for Robert King, Billy Joe Sheffield, waived his client’s case to a grand jury, and defense attorney for Melinda King, Raynor Clifton, did not request a preliminary hearing.
Police believe Castiel King climbed into the vehicle with temperatures in the mid-90s, and stayed there until an older sibling found him about four hours later.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health, where he was pronounced dead.
The Kings were also arrested on a charge of first-degree possession of marijuana, not long after the toddler was found dead inside the family’s Mazda vehicle parked on Lace Drive off Prevatt Road.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
