BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND
A Dothan grandmother faces an abuse charge after police say she left physical marks on her grandchild on April 7.
Sherry Ann Gore, 50, is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.
According to police, the child’s mother saw the physical evidence on the child’s face and contacted DHR, which called police for the incident to be investigated.
“During the investigation, it was determined the child sneaked out of a certain area of the home to get a snack,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once Ms. Gore noticed what was going on, she allegedly began striking the child in the facial area, leaving marks.”
Gore is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.