As Americans face uncertainty following the recent killing of George Floyd and discussion about police defunding, many Alabamians, including Wiregrass area residents, are part of a national trend turning to gun shops to ensure their families and property are protected, resulting in escalating firearm sales.
The increase in gun sales is also coupled with a rise in concealed carry permit applications, according to area sheriff’s departments.
Dothan gun dealer Area 51 Tactical’s Managing Member Dan Nicholson said June was history-making for the business — a similar trend many gun retailers have seen in recent months.
Nicholson said June’s sales increase was surprising for a period that’s typically slow as people focus more on vacationing than purchasing a gun. “June was the busiest month I have seen in years,” Nicholson said.
During that period, Area 51 Tactical also relocated from the north side of Dothan to 3600 South Oates St., and instead of a decline in business following the move, sales soared.
“People of all demographics were purchasing guns,” Nicholson said. “During the spike, we saw people of all ages and all races purchasing guns. I even sold an AR-15 to a 75-year-old grandmother.”
Nicholson said several customers talked about the importance of making sure they had a way to defend themselves and their families with the current unrest across the United States. Also, with debate ongoing concerning defunding police, he said people want to know they have a way to stay safe if needed.
Due to the demand coupled with COVID-19 preventing shipments, inventory in some gun shops is low.
“People who have never owned a gun or thought about owning a gun were buying guns. For us to do the business we did during the month of June, the same month we relocated, was just unheard of.”
With the increase in gun sales and the national environment, law enforcement says the request for concealed carry permit applications is rising.
“Just recently, we approved 50 applications in one day,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said. “The amount of applicants applying for a concealed weapon permit is definitely increasing. I believe the increase is credited to everything currently taking place in our country. People want to protect themselves if the need arises.”
Although concealed weapon permit applications have increased in Houston County, Geneva County’s application numbers almost doubled during June.
“Normally we do roughly 200 concealed carry permits a month,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said. “But, during the month of June we did 380. That’s almost double an average month. People are worried about the meanness taking place. They want a way to protect their family and their property.”
According to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, during June more than 3.3 million checks were run for individuals purchasing a firearm in the United States. In June 2019, 2.3 million individual checks were completed.
With the increase in gun sales law enforcement is stressing the importance of making sure the gun owner is familiar with their gun.
“If you purchase a gun, learn how to properly use the gun,” Valenza said. “Also, everyone who purchased a gun for protection needs to make sure they understand the laws associated with self-defense.”
Alabama has two laws that deal with personal gun use in specific situations — the Castle Law and Stand Your Ground Law.
The Castle Law allows citizens to defend themselves if they are threatened in their home or place of work. The Castle doctrine states if a person believes they are in immediate danger and the victim feels it’s necessary to defend themselves, the use of deadly force is legal.
Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law states that a citizen has no duty to retreat from any place where they have a lawful right to be and they may use any level of force necessary, including deadly force, in the event that they believe they are at risk of death or serious harm.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of understanding these two laws,” Valenza said. “If you are a gun owner, I urge you to make sure you understand the law when it comes to self-defense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.