A lengthy investigation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office ended Friday with the arrest of a Dothan man charged with sex involving a 10-year-old girl.
Zachary Bunyon Douglas Melvin, 25, is charged with electronic solicitation of a child under the age of 12.
At the time the alleged crime was committed, Melvin was out of jail on bond from Houston County, according to court records.
In 2017, a Houston County grand jury indicted Melvin on a charge of electronic solicitation of a child. According to the indictment, through computer communications, Melvin set up a meeting place with a 15 year old to participate in unlawful sexual activity.
Henry County Sgt. Eric Blankenship said Tuesday morning the sheriff’s office has submitted paper work to the Houston County/Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones Office to have Melvin’s bond revoked.
In 2017, Melvin was arrested in Florida during a child sex sting and charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Melvin allegedly enticed minors for sexual acts and transmitted pornography to a minor by an electronic device. Melvin's arrest is a result of an online undercover operation targeting those who use the internet to sexually exploit children.
In February 2017, an undercover officer posed as a 14-year-old girl named Jill on a social media networking app called MeetMe. "Jill" started talking to Melvin, whose computer was located in Tallahassee. After the two exchanged phone numbers, "Jill" and Melvin started texting each other.
According to FDLE, Melvin asked "Jill" if she wanted to meet up and have sex with him. Authorities said four photos were exchanged. Two of them were from the undercover officer. Melvin sent two photos: one of himself and an illicit photo.
The FDLE asked law enforcement in Dothan to help locate Melvin. A Dothan officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on social media. Authorities said Melvin agreed to meet the girl for sexual acts. Melvin was arrested when he arrived.
Melvin was booked into Leon County Jail for cruelty toward a child and obscene communication-using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office said the assistance from the Dothan Police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation was important in this case.
