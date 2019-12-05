HEADLAND - As of Thursday, Headland Fire/Rescue has a new ambulance serving Headland, Newville and Kinsey residents.
The new ambulance provides a larger work area for EMTs and supply area, as well as a state-of-the-art-power loader for the stretcher, which will benefit the patient and emergency personnel.
"We want to thank the mayor and council members for their support in the department purchasing the new ambulance," Headland Fire/Rescue Capt. Tony Wilkerson said. "This ambulance replaces a 2001 Ford van style ambulance. It will provide the latest technology and equipment to those we serve in the community."
The purchase price for the 2019 F450 ambulance was approximately $225,000. The fire/rescue department operates three ambulances.
"I want to thank Lt. Matt Hatcher and Lt. T.J. Williams with the department," Wilkerson said. "Both have spent months designing and doing all the legwork for the customized ambulance we just received."
According to Wilkerson, the ambulance being replaced will be sold to Cottonwood Rescue.
Headland rescue division responds to roughly 100 call per month. The department also assists other Henry County areas.
