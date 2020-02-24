Police say a Headland woman was arrested Saturday for attempting to cash a bogus check at local business located in the 400 block of Columbia Highway.

Joy Lyn Gray, 51, is charged with passing a forged instrument.

“On Dec. 20, Ms. Gray entered the business and attempted to cash a bogus check wrote on Jefferson Federal Credit Union in the amount of $300,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Ms. Gray was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was apprehended Saturday.”

Gray is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

