The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole to 16 violent offenders Wednesday, including one inmate from Henry County.
Robert Lee Burns was sentenced in 2010 to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in Henry County.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Burns has served 10 years, eight months of his sentence.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office opposed parole for Burns, informing the board he had committed four prison disciplinary infractions in the past two years.
Burns was one of four people charged in the death of Victor Cruz Sanchez in March 2009. His body has never been found.
Tamara Lynn Burns Wilson received a 17-year prison sentence earlier in 2010 after she pleaded guilty to a felony manslaughter charge for her role in the slaying. Wilson’s daughter, Jessica Lynn Wilson, had already pleaded guilty to a similar charge, and received the same prison sentence.
A fourth person, Victor Manuel Solorzano, remains wanted by Henry County authorities for his involvement in the murder. Authorities believe Solorzano fled to Mexico.
Henry County authorities spent several days digging up land on a farm while they searched for Sanchez’s body. Police said Solorzano formerly worked at the sod farm where it was believed Sanchez was buried.
According to law enforcement, Burns and Solorzano stole a backhoe to bury the victim’s body.
Sanchez was reportedly stabbed and killed by blunt-force trauma to the head.
