Henry County Sheriff investigates recent vandalism; community assistance needed

SCREAMER - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a July 4 vandalism that occurred at Bakers Landing Store.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2 a.m. Saturday, three unknown subjects were on scene when the vandalism occurred.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the unknown subjects are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131

