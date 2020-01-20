The Henry County Sheriff’s Office charged a Eufaula man in connection with the theft of utility trailers.
Eric Deon Kennedy, 22, of Eufaula, faces multiple theft charges.
“On Jan. 16, investigators executed multiple search warrants in both Eufaula and Barbour County near Louisville,” said Henry County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Blankenship. “As a result of the warrant, Kennedy was arrested and faces multiple theft charges involving the thefts of utility trailers from multiple counties in Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia.”
Investigators also conducted an undercover operation on Jan. 17, which resulted the recovery of multiple trailers in Phenix City allegedly stolen by Kennedy.
According to Blankenship, additional charges are pending.
