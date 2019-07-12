The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two recent robberies targeting the Hispanic community in the Florida panhandle county. No arrests have been made.
Officials say the Watson Street robberies on July 10 mark the third incidents in the Hispanic community.
Investigators say two black male suspects wearing face masks, dressed in all black clothing, and armed with a long shotgun entered two different mobile homes occupied by Hispanic families on Watson Street.
The unknown black males are described as being approximately 5-foot, 10 inches and 6 feet tall; both have slender builds.
Jackson County Sheriff Investigator Cheree Edwards said the suspects entered the first home at almost midnight July 10 and demanded money.
“One of the two children located inside the home was able to translate what the suspects were demanding, and informed the suspects there was no money is the home,” Edwards said.
Once the suspects were told the family had no money in the house one armed suspect left that home and went to a neighboring mobile home. The second suspect remained inside the first mobile home where he held two adults and two children confined in the home.
The second home was occupied by four Hispanic males and one infant child, Edwards said.
“While in the second home, the armed suspect struck one of the victims in the face with the butt of a gun prior to taking an undisclosed amount of cash,” Edwards said. “The suspect then entered a room where a second victim was located and took an undisclosed amount of money.”
Before the suspect left the second home he destroyed two victims’ cell phones, Edwards said.
Jackson Correctional Facility K-9 unit and Apalachee Correctional Facility were called to assist in locating the suspects, but the suspects are still at large.
Jackson County Capt. Scott Edwards said Jackson County is home to a significant number of Hispanic families, and he is urging the Hispanic community to be alert.
“We are encouraging the Hispanic community to report any targeted crimes such as this,” Edwards said. “Also, if anyone has any information regarding the identity of these two suspects or their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.”
Anyone with any information regarding this case can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
