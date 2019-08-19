The Holmes County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office is searching for two runaways who face grand theft charges.
Elaine Marie Alday, 16, and Alex C. Baker, 15, both of Holmes County, Florida, were last seen at their homes in the area of Ponce de Leon, Florida, and Westville, Florida, between the hours of 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
According to law enforcement this is the third time the teenagers have been sought by law enforcement after running away.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said a family member advised officers the teenagers had taken a pick-up truck and a 9mm handgun. However, Baker contacted the family member and advised that family member where the firearm was located.
Tate issued a BOLO for the teens, and believes they may be headed to Louisiana.
The stolen vehicle is described as a blue, four-door 2003 Dodge Ram with a dent in the front driver’s side bumper, some tailgate damage and having a toolbox and generator in the truck bed at the time the truck was taken.
Alday is described as a white female with dark shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighs between 100 and 105 pounds. She was wearing pajamas when last seen.
Baker is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighs about 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a turquoise American Eagle shirt and a pair of jeans with a hole in the right knee and green boots.
Both teenagers are charged with grand theft of a vehicle and grand theft of a firearm.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of either teenager is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.