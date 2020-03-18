HOLMES COUNTY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled all in-person visitations at the county jail until further notice, with the exception of attorney-client visitation.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, the decision was made as a precautionary preventive measure in response from health officials regarding the COVID-19 virus.
The sheriff’s office encourages those wishing to have visitation to use the sheriff’s office video visitation as an alternative. The lobby will be open for funds to be added to an inmate’s account; however, no outside items will be accepted at this time.
This is a temporary change; the health and safety of inmates and staff is of upmost importance, Tate said.
The sheriff’s office is continuously monitoring and screening inmates as well as jail staff prior to the beginning of their shift.
For additional information, contact the Holmes County Jail at 850-547-3681, option 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.