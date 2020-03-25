Police say a homeless man arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery, now faces two additional charges.
Heath Whitt, 38, was originally charged with robbery after he robbed a victim in the 200 block of North Oates Street. Now, he is also charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
According to Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis, on March 23 Whitt allegedly stole an air compressor out of a vehicle located in the 400 block of North Foster Street.
“The victim actually witnessed Mr. Whitt stealing the compressor and notified law enforcement,” Mullis said. “After police received the call the investigation began immediately and the air compressor was located.”
Whitt’s second charge of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle is the result of investigation teamwork identifying Whitt as the suspect who allegedly broke into a vehicle at a local hotel Monday.
“After reviewing the evidence during the investigation, Whitt was identified as the suspect who unlawfully broke into a vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn Express located in the 4000 block of the Ross Clark Circle. It was determined Whitt got away with an undetermined amount of cash.”
During the investigation it was determined several complaints have been received involving Whitt recently.
This case is still under investigation. Additional charges are pending against Whitt.
Whitt is currently in the Houston County Jail on $60,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.