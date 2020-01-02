A Houston County Circuit judge denied a motion filed by a homeless man requesting new counsel recently.
Joe Nathan Duncan faces a capital murder-burglary charge and a capital murder-robbery charge in the March 17, 2018, death of Mable Fowler.
Recently, Duncan filed a motion requesting a new attorney. In his motion Duncan said he was receiving ineffective assistance from counsel from defense attorneys Jennifer Lee Wilson and Arthur Medley, who had been appointed to represent him. Circuit Judge Larry Anderson denied Duncan’s motion and set his trial date for March 2.
In September 2018, Duncan pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect before Judge Anderson.
The grand jury found reasonable evidence in July 2018 showing Duncan intentionally caused the death of Fowler by striking her with various objects while committing theft.
At the time of the alleged crime, Duncan was on probation for a previous charge of unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance.
Police believe the motive for the killing was robbery and burglary.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said in a previous interview that Fowler had hired Duncan three weeks before her death to do yard work for her, and that Fowler was killed the morning of March 17.
According to testimony given during Duncan’s preliminary hearing by police investigator Curtis Stephens, a brutal crime scene was found when police responded to Fowler’s residence on Hodgesville Road, and that Fowler had been badly beaten.
Police arrested Duncan 12 hours after Fowler’s body was found.
