A homeless man was arrested after he allegedly robbed someone early Tuesday morning on North Oates Street.
Heath Whitt, 38, is charged with first-degree robbery.
According to police, Whitt crossed paths with a victim in the 200 block of North Oates Street Tuesday. Whitt demanded money from the victim, but the victim was able to get away to call 911.
During the investigation it was determined several complaints have been received recently involving Whitt.
This case is still under investigation. Additional charges are pending against Whitt.
Whitt is currently in the Houston County Jail on $60,000 bond.
