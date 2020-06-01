A homeless man is charged in connection to multiple commercial burglaries where the alleged suspect stole multiple tobacco products, hygiene products and crashed through a ceiling of a local business.
Charles Isaac Johnson, 22, homeless, was arrested Saturday and charged with four counts of third-degree burglary.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, Johnson was being investigated as a possible suspect in a burglary that occurred on April 7 in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway where he allegedly made forcible entry into a business and stole several tobacco products, when officers linked Johnson to a May 28 burglary in the 1000 block of West Main Street where he allegedly made forcible entry into a business where he stole multiple hygiene products.
During the interview process with officers it was determined Johnson was also responsible for burglarizing another business in the 1000 block of Fortner Street where he allegedly stole multiple tobacco products after making forcible entry when he fell through the business ceiling.
“Information obtained also connects Johnson to another commercial burglary on Montgomery Highway,” Owens said. “After speaking with Johnson, officers were also informed he has an active warrant for his arrest out of Columbus, Georgia.”
Johnson is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000 for four counts of third-degree burglary and a no bond set on his fugitive from justice charge. He is awaiting extradition to Georgia.
