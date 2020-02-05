Houston County habitual offender could be released from prison next month

A Houston County inmate convicted of 15 crimes could receive early release next month. Dantrail Mills of Dothan will go before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, March 4.
Mills has been convicted of 15 crimes in Houston County and been released from prison early multiple times. He was convicted in 2018 of four counts of drug possession and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Mills has served two years of his sentence.
In January 2014, Mills was arrested for shooting at someone in the 900 block of North Oates Street.
According to police, following the shooting, a then-unidentified person occupying a tan sedan had started arguing with someone in the 1100 block of North Alice Street. The argument turned physical when the man inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other person as he ran away. Several gunshots struck a building in the area. No one was injured in the shooting.
Police arrested Mills after stopping a vehicle that matched the description given to police.
In April 2015 Mills was arrested once again and charged with firing gunshots into a crowd of pedestrians outside the 7 Sisters Lounge, striking one person, on April 14.
Mills was convicted in 2014 on three drug possession charges and sentenced to five years but was released from prison early after serving less than two years. He had a string of six convictions in 2009, five on drug charges and one for obstruction of justice, and was sentenced to 10 years. He was again released from prison early after serving only three years, seven months of his 10-year sentence.
Mills has drug convictions from 2006 and 2007 for which he was sentenced to three years, but he served just over a year before he was released early.
