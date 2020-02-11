A Houston County inmate serving time for a domestic violence conviction could receive early release next month.
Nathaniel Wigfall will go before the Alabama Pardons and Paroles for a parole hearing on March 10.
Wigfall is a twice-convicted robber serving a 12-year prison sentence for domestic violence in Houston County. He was convicted of second-degree domestic violence, receiving stolen property and possession/receipt of illegal drugs in February 2017.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, he has served three years and two months of his 12-year sentence.
In 1998 he was convicted of two first-degree robberies in Henry County, and sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. However, he received parole before completing his prison term. Wigfall was out on parole when he was convicted on the domestic violence charge in Houston County.
