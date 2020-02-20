A state inmate from Houston County is among 22 offenders denied early release from state prison by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday.
Christopher Griffin, 34, of Dothan, was denied parole.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Griffin was convicted in 2014 on two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana and one charge of obstructing justice. In 2015 he was convicted on a charge of second-degree assault, and in 2018 he was convicted on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance.
Griffin was sentenced to a 97-month prison term. He has currently served 18 months of his term.
