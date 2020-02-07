The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 25 parole hearings Thursday, denying parole to an inmate from Houston County and 19 others.
Charles Edward Sipp of Dothan was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman during a residential burglary.
Court records show Dothan police arrested Sipp in May 2009, and charged him with felony first-degree burglary for breaking into a home with the intent of committing an assault not theft, and then assaulted a woman inside the home.
Records show Circuit Court Judge Michael Conaway only had two options at sentencing -- life in prison or life without parole in prison -- because Sipp had four felony convictions in 2007 of second-degree possession of forged instrument.
Sipp will be considered for parole again in 2025.
