A Houston County inmate convicted of threatening to kill a sheriff’s deputy could receive early release next month.
Mary Louise Williams is serving a 12-year prison sentence for making a terrorist threat in Houston County in 2014.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Williams has served three years, four months of her sentence.
On April 24, 2015, Williams was convicted of threatening to kill a Houston County sheriff’s deputy. She was previously convicted in a 2002 theft of property case in Houston County and sentenced to three years, but served only 15 months before she was released. Williams was also convicted of drug possession in Dale County in 2002 and sentenced to three years but was paroled after serving only nine months of the three-year sentence.
Williams’ parole hearing is scheduled for March 18.
