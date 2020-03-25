MARIANNA, Florida – The Jackson County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Houston County juvenile in connection to a Friday burglary that occurred on Hall Road. Investigators continue to search for additional suspects.
According to sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a burglary in process call in the northern end of Jackson County located a juvenile trying to flee in a vehicle. The juvenile was arrested and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, and grand theft of a firearm.
Sheriff Lou Roberts said two additional suspects fled the scene and were not located after a lengthy track with K9 assistance from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Jackson Correctional Institution and the Appalachee Correctional Institution.
Multiple stolen items from the residence were recovered from the vehicle in which the juvenile attempted to flee, and the items were returned to the owner.
The investigation continues, and the sheriff’s office is actively pursuing all leads to identify all involved.
