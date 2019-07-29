Police say a Columbia man was arrested on fraud charges after he accepted money to perform roof repairs, but never repaired the homeowner’s roof.

James Edward Money, 45, of Columbia, was arrested on July 26, and is charged with home repair fraud.

“In May 2018, the homeowner allegedly paid Mr. Money $2,600 to have roof repairs done on the home, and at the time Money’s arrest no repairs had been made on the home,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.

No bond information is available at this time.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments