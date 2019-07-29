Police say a Columbia man was arrested on fraud charges after he accepted money to perform roof repairs, but never repaired the homeowner’s roof.
James Edward Money, 45, of Columbia, was arrested on July 26, and is charged with home repair fraud.
“In May 2018, the homeowner allegedly paid Mr. Money $2,600 to have roof repairs done on the home, and at the time Money’s arrest no repairs had been made on the home,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.
No bond information is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.