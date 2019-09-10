Police say a Taylor man was arrested after he allegedly stole multiple power tools from a Dothan Lowes.
Johnathan Tyler Smith, 22 was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to police, Smith entered a Dothan Lowes and stole multiple power tools. Smith was identified by the store surveillance cameras.
Smith is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Smith currently has a case pending for possession/receiving a controlled substance. The case has been sent to grand jury. Smith was also previously arrested for third-degree burglary and first degree burglary.
