Police say a Taylor man was arrested after he allegedly stole multiple power tools from a Dothan Lowes.

Johnathan Tyler Smith, 22 was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree theft of property.

According to police, Smith entered a Dothan Lowes and stole multiple power tools. Smith was identified by the store surveillance cameras.

Smith is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Smith currently has a case pending for possession/receiving a controlled substance. The case has been sent to grand jury. Smith was also previously arrested for third-degree burglary and first degree burglary.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments