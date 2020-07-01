A Columbia man is charged in the burglary of multiple storage units in the 500 block of Bic Road Sunday.

Glen Austin Jackson, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces two counts of third-degree burglary.

According to police, Jackson and two unknown persons made unlawful entry into two storage units located at the facility with intent to steal.

Jackson is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

