A Dothan man  serving time for a burglary first-degree charge could receive early release.

Jacquez Demetrius Ware, 28, will go before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles March 17 for a parole hearing.

According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Ware was sentenced to serve a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 for a 2013 first-degree burglary charge in Houston County. He has served almost half of his prison sentence.

Court records show Ware was convicted in 2012 on a charge of second-degree theft of property in Houston County. He was sentenced to three years, but was released from prison after serving two years, one month.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments