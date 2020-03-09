A Dothan man serving time for a burglary first-degree charge could receive early release.
Jacquez Demetrius Ware, 28, will go before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles March 17 for a parole hearing.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Ware was sentenced to serve a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 for a 2013 first-degree burglary charge in Houston County. He has served almost half of his prison sentence.
Court records show Ware was convicted in 2012 on a charge of second-degree theft of property in Houston County. He was sentenced to three years, but was released from prison after serving two years, one month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.